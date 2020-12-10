ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/PARIS-MAYORS

Mayors of global cities reinforce commitments to Paris climate accord
Start: 11 Dec 2020 07:45 GMT
End: 11 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
PARIS - Mayors from 1,000 cities around the world, led by Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, hold a video conference to reaffirm their commitment to the Paris climate accord and the goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT video conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: PARIS CITY HALL HANDOUT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATRUAL / VARIOUS LANGUAGES EXPECTED
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com