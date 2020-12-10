ADVISORY ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/TURKEY

Turkey's Erdogan joins Azeri Aliyev at military parade in Baku

Start: 10 Dec 2020 08:49 GMT

End: 10 Dec 2020 10:30 GMT

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a military parade with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to mark the victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT - military parade

1015GMT - official welcome ceremony

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Azerbaijan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com