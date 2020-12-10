ADVISORY ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/TURKEY

Turkey's Erdogan joins Azeri Aliyev at military parade in Baku
Start: 10 Dec 2020 08:49 GMT
End: 10 Dec 2020 10:30 GMT
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a military parade with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to mark the victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
SCHEDULE:
0830GMT - military parade
1015GMT - official welcome ceremony
