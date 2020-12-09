ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump supporters rally to decry results of the election
Start: 12 Dec 2020 15:00 GMT
End: 12 Dec 2020 16:00 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - Two days ahead of the Electoral College vote in 50 state capitals, supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump rally in Washington to decry the results of the election. Counter-protesters are expected.
