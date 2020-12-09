ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/PENTAGON-AUSTIN

Biden introduces his nominee for Secretary of Defense

Start: 09 Dec 2020 18:30 GMT

End: 09 Dec 2020 19:30 GMT

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA - President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will introduce retired four-star General Lloyd J. Austin III, nominee to serve as the 28th United States Secretary of Defense.

