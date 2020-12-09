ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX

SpaceX tests their super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket
Start: 09 Dec 2020 22:40 GMT
End: 09 Dec 2020 23:00 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: LAUNCH HAS BEEN DELAYED UNTIL 2240GMT //
BOCA CHICA, TX, UNITED STATES - SpaceX tests their super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket from their facility in Boca Chica ,Texas
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.
DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.
Source: SPACEX
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com