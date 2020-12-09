ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/AGNES CHOW -- POSSIBLE ONLY

HK activist Agnes Chow speaks after being granted bail
Start: 09 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 09 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS AGNES CHOW HAS BEEN DENIED BAIL.
EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE IS POSSIBLE ONLY AS WILL ONLY HAPPEN IF CHOW IS GRANTED BAIL
---
OUTSIDE HIGH COURT, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow speaks after being granted bail outside the High Court. Chow was sentenced to 10 month in jail on charges related to unauthorized assembly near the city's police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests.
SCHEDULE:
0030GMT - Prison van expected to arrive at court
0230GMT - Legal proceedings to begin
TIME TBC - Chow speaks after being granted bail (POSSIBLE ONLY / WILL ONLY HAPPEN IF BAIL IS GRANTED)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL / CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com