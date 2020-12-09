ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/AGNES CHOW -- POSSIBLE ONLY

HK activist Agnes Chow speaks after being granted bail

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS AGNES CHOW HAS BEEN DENIED BAIL.

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE IS POSSIBLE ONLY AS WILL ONLY HAPPEN IF CHOW IS GRANTED BAIL

OUTSIDE HIGH COURT, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow speaks after being granted bail outside the High Court. Chow was sentenced to 10 month in jail on charges related to unauthorized assembly near the city's police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests.

