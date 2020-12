ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-COMMITTEE--DELAYED

UK lawmakers hearing on Coronavirus: lessons learnt

Start: 09 Dec 2020 09:47 GMT

End: 09 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Government Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance, Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty, and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries give evidence to UK Lawmakers on Coronavirus: lessons learnt.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Hearing due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

//

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com