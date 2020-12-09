ADVISORY GERMANY-BUDGET/MERKEL

Germany’s Merkel delivers budget speech in parliament
Start: 09 Dec 2020 07:59 GMT
End: 09 Dec 2020 09:00 GMT
BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses parliament, the Bundestag, on her government's 2021 budget. Germany is spending hundreds of billions of euros this year and next to cushion the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.
SCHEDULE:
0805GMT APPROX- Merkel addresses parliament on her government's 2021 budget.
