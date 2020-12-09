ADVISORY FRANCE-ISLAM/LAW

French PM holds briefing on separatism bill
Start: 09 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 09 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO A SCHEDULING CONFLICT.
PARIS - French prime minister Jean Castex holds briefing after cabinet meeting discussed controversial bill to fight separatism.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FRENCH POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com