ADVISORY NEWZEALAND-VOLCANO/

New Zealand marks one year since White Island eruption

Start: 08 Dec 2020 23:50 GMT

End: 09 Dec 2020 01:00 GMT

WHAKATANE, NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand marks the one year anniversary of the White Island eruption, which killed 22 people and injured dozens. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to attend the commemoration ceremony in Whakatane.

