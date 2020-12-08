ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-VACCINE --details tbc

Britain begins rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, UNITED KINGDOM - Britain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to begin vaccinating its population against infection from the new coronavirus.

