ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-VACCINE --details tbc

Britain begins rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Start: 08 Dec 2020 06:00 GMT
End: 08 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES ON TIMINGS AND LOCATIONS**
VARIOUS LOCATIONS, UNITED KINGDOM - Britain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to begin vaccinating its population against infection from the new coronavirus.
