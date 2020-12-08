ADVISORY --FLASH--2101-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-VACCINE-PATIENT

First dose of UK-approved COVID-19 vaccine administered
Start: 08 Dec 2020 07:00 GMT
End: 08 Dec 2020 07:06 GMT
COVENTRY, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - 'Patient A' receives first dose of as Britain begins roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. 90 year-old, Margaret Keenan from Enniskillen received the first dose at 0630gmt at University Hospital in Coventry.
