ADVISORY --FLASH--2101-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-VACCINE-PATIENT

First dose of UK-approved COVID-19 vaccine administered

Start: 08 Dec 2020 07:00 GMT

End: 08 Dec 2020 07:06 GMT

COVENTRY, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - 'Patient A' receives first dose of as Britain begins roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. 90 year-old, Margaret Keenan from Enniskillen received the first dose at 0630gmt at University Hospital in Coventry.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com