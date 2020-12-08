ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER

Barnier takes part in a debate on the EU-UK agreement
Start: 09 Dec 2020 13:30 GMT
End: 09 Dec 2020 14:30 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier takes part in a debate on the 'EU-UK agreement and (its) territorial consequences of Brexit'. London mayor Sadiq Kahn will also take part in this debate alongside Brittany’s president Loïg Chesnais-Girard.
SCHEDULE:
1330GMT - Debate begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ENGLISH / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com