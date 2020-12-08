ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER

Barnier takes part in a debate on the EU-UK agreement

Start: 09 Dec 2020 13:30 GMT

End: 09 Dec 2020 14:30 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier takes part in a debate on the 'EU-UK agreement and (its) territorial consequences of Brexit'. London mayor Sadiq Kahn will also take part in this debate alongside Brittany’s president Loïg Chesnais-Girard.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - Debate begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ENGLISH / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com