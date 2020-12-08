ADVISORY 2126-PEOPLE-CHUCK YEAGER/ --FLASH

Gen Chuck Yeager dead at 97

Start: 08 Dec 2020 05:55 GMT

End: 08 Dec 2020 05:58 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS - Chuck Yeager, the steely "Right Stuff" test pilot who took aviation to the doorstep of space by becoming the first person to break the sound barrier more than 70 years ago, died on Monday at the age of 97.

