ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE

Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony
Start: 10 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 10 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
OSLO - The laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize - the World Food Programme - will receive the award during a digital ceremony. The scaled-down ceremony will take place on the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards.
SCHEDULE:
1200 GMT Award presentation starts
The presentation includes a statement by the Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, an acceptance speech by the Executive Director of the WFP, David Beasley, and the presentation of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to WFP in Rome, Italy.
Source: NOBEL PRIZE OUTREACH
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Norway
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH
