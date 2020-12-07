ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE

Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony

Start: 10 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 10 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

OSLO - The laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize - the World Food Programme - will receive the award during a digital ceremony. The scaled-down ceremony will take place on the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards.

SCHEDULE:

1200 GMT Award presentation starts

The presentation includes a statement by the Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, an acceptance speech by the Executive Director of the WFP, David Beasley, and the presentation of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to WFP in Rome, Italy.

