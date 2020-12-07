ADVISORY GHANA-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN

Polls open in Ghana for the presidential election

Start: 07 Dec 2020 06:41 GMT

End: 07 Dec 2020 07:36 GMT

KYEBI - Polls open in Ghana for the presidential and legislative elections in which incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo will face former president John Mahama for the third time. It is expected to be tight race between the two main NDC and NPP party leaders.

