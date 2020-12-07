ADVISORY GHANA-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN

Polls open in Ghana for the presidential election
Start: 07 Dec 2020 06:41 GMT
End: 07 Dec 2020 07:36 GMT
KYEBI - Polls open in Ghana for the presidential and legislative elections in which incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo will face former president John Mahama for the third time. It is expected to be tight race between the two main NDC and NPP party leaders.
SCHEDULE
0700GMT polls open
