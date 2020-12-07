ADVISORY FRANCE-EGYPT/STATEMENTS --TIMINGS APPROX

Macron and Egypt's Sisi give statements after Elysee meeting
Start: 07 Dec 2020 11:13 GMT
End: 07 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
PARIS - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron give statements after meeting at the Elysee.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT APPROX - statements
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CH 1 NATURAL WITH ENGLISH AND ARABIC SPEECH / CH2 ARABIC TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com