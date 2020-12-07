ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/BORRELL --DELAYED

Josep Borrell newser after EU foreign ministers meeting
Start: 07 Dec 2020 15:01 GMT
End: 07 Dec 2020 16:01 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell holds news conference following a discussion with EU foreign ministers meeting where ministers are expected to discuss human rights, the outcome of the Venezuelan election, relationship with Turkey, transatlantic relations and the consequences of the security law in Hong Kong.
SCHEDULE:
1330GMT - News conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ENGLISH / FRENCH / SPANISH
