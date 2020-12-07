ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/BILL --UPDATED SCHEDULE

UK parliament votes on the controversial Internal Market Bill

Start: 07 Dec 2020 18:30 GMT

End: 07 Dec 2020 19:30 GMT

LONDON - Britain's parliament debates and votes on the controversial Internal Market Bill.

SCHEDULE:

1430GMT - Oral questions - Defence (including Topical Questions)

1536MT - Conservative lawmaker and cabinet office member Penny Mordant answers urgent question on Brexit negotiations

1650GMT - Minister of State for Asia Nigel Adams takes urgent question on the sentencing of the Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam

FOLLOWED BY - Debate on Internal Market Bill

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com