Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 11ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:
- Sábado:
Burnley 1 Brady (3)
Everton 1 Calvert-Lewin (45+3)
Manchester City 2 Sterling (5), De Bruyne (26 penal)
Fulham 0
West Ham 1 Soucek (38)
Manchester United 3 Pogba (65), Greenwood (68), Rashford (78)
Chelsea 3 Giroud (27), Zouma (61), Pulisic (90+3)
Leeds 1 Bamford (4)
- Domingo:
West Bromwich 1 Gallagher (30)
Crystal Palace 5 Furlong (8, propia meta), Zaha (55, 68), Benteke (59, 82)
(14h15 GMT) Sheffield United
Leicester
(16h30 GMT) Tottenham
Arsenal
(19h15 GMT) Liverpool
Wolverhampton
- Lunes:
(20h00 GMT) Brighton
Southampton
bds/gh