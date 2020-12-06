ADVISORY VENEZUELA-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSE --POSSIBLE ONLY

Polls close in Venezuela Parliamentary election

Start: 06 Dec 2020 22:00 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2020 23:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO OPERATIONAL REASONS.

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: LIVE IS POSSIBLE ONLY. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES.

CARACAS - Polls close in Venezuela Parliamentary election although voting process continues until last citizen on the queue has cast their vote.

SCHEDULE:

2200GMT - Official closing time but polls do not close until all the people in the line have voted.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Venezuela

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com