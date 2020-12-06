ADVISORY VENEZUELA-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSE --POSSIBLE ONLY

Polls close in Venezuela Parliamentary election
Start: 06 Dec 2020 22:00 GMT
End: 06 Dec 2020 23:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO OPERATIONAL REASONS.
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: LIVE IS POSSIBLE ONLY. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES.
CARACAS - Polls close in Venezuela Parliamentary election although voting process continues until last citizen on the queue has cast their vote.
SCHEDULE:
2200GMT - Official closing time but polls do not close until all the people in the line have voted.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Venezuela
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com