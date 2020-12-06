ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA

Trump visits Georgia, the site of 2 races for the U.S. Senate

Start: 05 Dec 2020 23:45 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2020 02:18 GMT

TBD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - President Donald Trump visits Georgia, the site of a pair of runoff races for U.S. Senate seats that will determine which party next year will control the chamber that could either advance or hinder President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda. Trump has been a complicating factor in the races as he makes repeated claims, without evidence, that last month's U.S. election was marred by widespread fraud, which both state and federal election officials have denied.

SCHEDULE:

0000GMT 06/12 - Event due to begin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com