ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA-DEBATE

Georgia Senate candidates debate ahead of two runoff races

Start: 07 Dec 2020 00:00 GMT

End: 07 Dec 2020 01:00 GMT

ATLANTA, GA - The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat representing Georgia participates in a debate against an empty lectern. Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against Democrat Jon Ossoff. In a separate second debate, Senator Kelly Loeffler, the Republican incumbent, goes against Raphael Warnock, the pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. once preached. The two debates take place a month ahead of a pair of runoff races that will decide control of the Senate.

SCHEDULE:

2200 - 2300 GMT - Jon Ossoff vs empty podium (David Perdue declined to participate)

0000 - 0100 GMT - Loeffler vs. Warnock debate

