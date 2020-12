ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/JAPAN-HAYABUSA2-NEWSER

JAXA newser after Hayabua2 spacecraft brings back asteriod fragments

Start: 06 Dec 2020 07:39 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2020 08:30 GMT

SAGAMIHARA, JAPAN - JAXA holds a news conference to speak about the return of Hayabusa2 spacecraft to earth and its expedition that brought back sample fragments of asteroid "Ryugu". The Hayabusa 2 blasted off in December 2014 for the asteroid Ryugu in a pioneering mission to take samples that scientists hope will help reveal how life began. Its round-trip mission took six years.

