ADVISORY --FLASH -- 7103-BRITAIN-EU/FROST ARRIVAL -- PLEASE MONITOR FOR

UK's Frost back in Brussels seeking Brexit deal

Start: 06 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2020 12:01 GMT

Brussels, Belgium - Britain's chief negotiator David Frost will meet his EU counterparts later on Sunday and both sides will be working very hard to clinch a free-trade deal, he said as he arrived in Brussels to resume talks that were paused on Friday.

