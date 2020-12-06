ADVISORY --FLASH -- 7103-BRITAIN-EU/FROST ARRIVAL -- PLEASE MONITOR FOR

UK's Frost back in Brussels seeking Brexit deal
Start: 06 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 06 Dec 2020 12:01 GMT
Brussels, Belgium - Britain's chief negotiator David Frost will meet his EU counterparts later on Sunday and both sides will be working very hard to clinch a free-trade deal, he said as he arrived in Brussels to resume talks that were paused on Friday.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com