Agencias

Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

5 de Diciembre de 2020

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 11ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- Sábado:

Burnley 1 Brady (3)

Everton 1 Calvert-Lewin (45+3)

Mánchester City 2 Sterling (5), De Bruyne (26 penal)

Fulham 0

West Ham 1 Soucek (38)

Mánchester United 3 Pogba (65), Greenwood (68), Rashford (78)

Chelsea 3 Giroud (27), Zouma (61), Pulisic (90+3)

Leeds 1 Bamford (4)

- Domingo:

(12h00 GMT) West Bromwich

Crystal Palace

(14h15 GMT) Sheffield United

Leicester

(16h30 GMT) Tottenham

Arsenal

(19h15 GMT) Liverpool

Wolverhampton

- Lunes:

(20h00 GMT) Brighton

Southampton

bds/iga

