ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/PROTEST

Protest in Paris against security law
Start: 05 Dec 2020 13:41 GMT
End: 05 Dec 2020 14:41 GMT
PARIS - A protest is held in Paris to call for a new security law to be dropped entirely despite a government back track which will see the most controversial provision, limits on the filming of police officers, scrapped. Protesters will march from Porte de Lilas to Place de le Republique.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT Protest starts
