ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/PROTEST -- UPDATED END TIME

Protest in Paris against security law

Start: 05 Dec 2020 13:41 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2020 17:13 GMT

PARIS - A protest is held in Paris to call for a new security law to be dropped entirely despite a government back track which will see the most controversial provision, limits on the filming of police officers, scrapped. Protesters will march from Porte de Lilas to Place de le Republique.

