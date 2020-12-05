ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Protest in Paris against security law
Start: 05 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 05 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
PARIS - A protest is held in Paris to call for a new security law to be dropped entirely despite a government back track which will see the most controversial provision, limits on the filming of police officers, scrapped.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT Protest starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com