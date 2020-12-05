ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Protest in Paris against security law

Start: 05 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

PARIS - A protest is held in Paris to call for a new security law to be dropped entirely despite a government back track which will see the most controversial provision, limits on the filming of police officers, scrapped.

1100GMT Protest starts

