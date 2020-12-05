ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 6010-BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER

We keep calm' says Barnier after Brexit talks stall

LONDON - Live from outside the BEIS Conference Centre as Brexit talks continue. British and EU negotiators paused trade talks on Friday to call in their leaders to try to narrow gaps and get an agreement over the line, less than four weeks before Britain completes its Brexit journey out of the bloc.

