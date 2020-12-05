ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/BRAZIL

A Christmas light and sound show in Brazil's Sao Paulo
Start: 05 Dec 2020 20:57 GMT
End: 05 Dec 2020 21:30 GMT
SAO PAULO - São Paulo readies for a different Christmas celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic: one that allows locals to enjoy the spirit of this magical moment of the year safely. The Luminna Fest is a light and sound show with more than 150 illuminated sculptures on a kilometer-long track inside a local expo center that can be visited by car in about 25 minutes.
SCHEDULE:
2100GMT APPROX - Christmas light and sound show
