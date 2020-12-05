ADVISORY --CANCELLED--VENEZUELA-POLITICS/GUAIDO -- APROXIMATE START TIME

Guaido holds news conference ahead of Parliamentary election

Start: 05 Dec 2020 15:00 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2020 16:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS. WE APOLOGISE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE CAUSED. **

---

CARACAS - Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido holds news conference ahead of national Parliamentary election.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT- News conference call time

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Venezuela

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com