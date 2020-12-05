ADVISORY --CANCELLED--VENEZUELA-POLITICS/GUAIDO -- APROXIMATE START TIME

Guaido holds news conference ahead of Parliamentary election
Start: 05 Dec 2020 15:00 GMT
End: 05 Dec 2020 16:00 GMT
**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS. WE APOLOGISE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE CAUSED. **
---
CARACAS - Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido holds news conference ahead of national Parliamentary election.
SCHEDULE:
1500GMT- News conference call time
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Venezuela
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com