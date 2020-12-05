ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/TALKS -- APPROX START TIME

Live from outside BEIS Centre as Brexit talks continue

Start: 05 Dec 2020 08:30 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Live from outside the BEIS Conference Centre as Brexit talks continue. British and EU negotiators paused trade talks on Friday to call in their leaders to try to narrow gaps and get an agreement over the line, less than four weeks before Britain completes its Brexit journey out of the bloc.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com