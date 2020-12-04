ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-PENCE

Pence visits CDC and leads roundtable on COVID-19 vaccines

Start: 04 Dec 2020 16:50 GMT

End: 04 Dec 2020 17:50 GMT

MARIETTA, GEORGIA, USA - Vice President Mike Pence will visit the CDC Emergency Operations Center and lead a roundtable on COVID-19 vaccines.

SCHEDULE:

1650GMT - Pence arrival CDC

1700GMT - roundtable on vaccines

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

//

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

//

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com