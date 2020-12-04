ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UN

Day 2 of United Nations' two-day summit on coronavirus
Start: 04 Dec 2020 13:45 GMT
End: 04 Dec 2020 23:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: UPDATED SCHEDULE BELOW
==
UNITED NATIONS - World leaders address the second day of a special United Nations General Assembly session on the coronavirus pandemic. Some 53 heads of state, 39 heads of government and 38 ministers due to make pre-recorded video statements during the two-day meeting.
==
SCHEDULE:
1400-1410GMT Opening by the President of the General Assembly
1415-1420GMT Statement by the Deputy Secretary-General
1425-1440GMT Presentation by the Director-General of the World Health Organization
1445-1715GMT Panel I: The UN System Response to COVID-19
Moderator: Melissa Fleming, Under Secretary General for Global
Communication - in person
Panelists:
o Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the
World Health Organization - virtual
o Mr. Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for
Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator - in
person
o Ms. Michelle Bachelet Jeria, United Nations High
Commissioner for Human Rights - virtual
o Mr. Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations
Development Program - in-person
o Mr. Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for
Refugees - virtual
o Mr. David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food
Program - virtual
o Ms. Inger Ashing, CEO, Save the Children International -
virtual
o Dr. Asha Mohammed, Secretary-General of the Kenyan Red
Cross (representing IFRC and ICRC) - virtual
1745-2015GMT Panel II: The Road to a COVID-19 Vaccine - a Global Public Good
Moderator: Lyse Doucet, BBC Presenter and Chief International
Correspondent - virtual
Panelists - Part I: The Science (1745-1900GMT)
o Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the
World Health Organization - virtual
o BioNTech: Prof. Uğur Şahin and Dr. Özlem Türeci - virtual
o Prof. Sarah Gilbert, Oxford University/AstraZeneca - virtual
[Pre-recorded video by Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Serum
Institute of India]
Panelists - Part II: Vaccines for All (1900-2015GMT)
o Dr. Seth Berkley, Chief Executive Officer of GAVI - virtual
o Ms. Henrietta H. Fore, Executive Director of the United
Nations Children's Fund - virtual
o Dr. Richard Hatchett, Chief Executive Officer, Coalition for
Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) - virtual
o Sir Andrew Witty, WHO Special Envoy for ACT-Accelerator -
virtual
2045-2300GMT Panel III: Resilience and Recovering Better from COVID-19
Moderator: Femi Oke, International Journalist - virtual
Panelists:
o Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the
World Health Organization - virtual
o Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the United Nations
Population Fund - virtual
o Ms. Mari Pangestu, Managing Director, Development Policy
and Partnerships, World Bank – virtual
o Ms. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN
Women - virtual
o Mr. Guy Ryder, Director-General, International Labor
Organization - virtual
o Mr. Robert Piper, Assistant Secretary-General for UN
Development Coordination - virtual
o Mr. Pavan Sukhdev, President, World Wildlife Federation
International / UNEP Goodwill Ambassador - virtual
