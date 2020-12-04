ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UN

Day 2 of United Nations' two-day summit on coronavirus

Start: 04 Dec 2020 13:45 GMT

End: 04 Dec 2020 23:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: UPDATED SCHEDULE BELOW

==

UNITED NATIONS - World leaders address the second day of a special United Nations General Assembly session on the coronavirus pandemic. Some 53 heads of state, 39 heads of government and 38 ministers due to make pre-recorded video statements during the two-day meeting.

==

SCHEDULE:

1400-1410GMT Opening by the President of the General Assembly

1415-1420GMT Statement by the Deputy Secretary-General

1425-1440GMT Presentation by the Director-General of the World Health Organization

1445-1715GMT Panel I: The UN System Response to COVID-19

Moderator: Melissa Fleming, Under Secretary General for Global

Communication - in person

Panelists:

o Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the

World Health Organization - virtual

o Mr. Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for

Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator - in

person

o Ms. Michelle Bachelet Jeria, United Nations High

Commissioner for Human Rights - virtual

o Mr. Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations

Development Program - in-person

o Mr. Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for

Refugees - virtual

o Mr. David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food

Program - virtual

o Ms. Inger Ashing, CEO, Save the Children International -

virtual

o Dr. Asha Mohammed, Secretary-General of the Kenyan Red

Cross (representing IFRC and ICRC) - virtual

1745-2015GMT Panel II: The Road to a COVID-19 Vaccine - a Global Public Good

Moderator: Lyse Doucet, BBC Presenter and Chief International

Correspondent - virtual

Panelists - Part I: The Science (1745-1900GMT)

o Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the

World Health Organization - virtual

o BioNTech: Prof. Uğur Şahin and Dr. Özlem Türeci - virtual

o Prof. Sarah Gilbert, Oxford University/AstraZeneca - virtual

[Pre-recorded video by Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Serum

Institute of India]

Panelists - Part II: Vaccines for All (1900-2015GMT)

o Dr. Seth Berkley, Chief Executive Officer of GAVI - virtual

o Ms. Henrietta H. Fore, Executive Director of the United

Nations Children's Fund - virtual

o Dr. Richard Hatchett, Chief Executive Officer, Coalition for

Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) - virtual

o Sir Andrew Witty, WHO Special Envoy for ACT-Accelerator -

virtual

2045-2300GMT Panel III: Resilience and Recovering Better from COVID-19

Moderator: Femi Oke, International Journalist - virtual

Panelists:

o Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the

World Health Organization - virtual

o Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the United Nations

Population Fund - virtual

o Ms. Mari Pangestu, Managing Director, Development Policy

and Partnerships, World Bank – virtual

o Ms. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN

Women - virtual

o Mr. Guy Ryder, Director-General, International Labor

Organization - virtual

o Mr. Robert Piper, Assistant Secretary-General for UN

Development Coordination - virtual

o Mr. Pavan Sukhdev, President, World Wildlife Federation

International / UNEP Goodwill Ambassador - virtual

