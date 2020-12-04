ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FDA-HAHN

Reuters speaks to FDA head Stephen Hahn on COVID-19 vaccines

Start: 04 Dec 2020 13:02 GMT

End: 04 Dec 2020 13:26 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C./ONLINE - U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief Dr. Stephen Hahn discusses the agency's review of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna in an exclusive interview with Reuters.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com