ADVISORY GHANA-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSE -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Polls open in Ghana for the presidential election
Start: 07 Dec 2020 16:45 GMT
End: 07 Dec 2020 17:45 GMT
ACCRA - Polls close in Ghana's presidential and legislative election.
SCHEDULE:
1645GMT - Polls close. (Please note exact timing will depend on the local polling station as closing time can be extended to allow everyone to vote)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ghana
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com