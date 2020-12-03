ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-VACCINE

French Prime Minister gives a news conference on COVID vaccines

Start: 03 Dec 2020 17:04 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2020 18:55 GMT

PARIS : French Prime Minister Jean Castex gives a news conference on France's strategy for the deployment of future COVID-19 vaccines.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE FRANCE

DIGITAL: NO USE FRANCE

Source: REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com