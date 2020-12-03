ADVISORY FLASH-4111-BRITAIN-ROYALS/HARRY-CLIMATE

Britain's Prince Harry suggests COVID is rebuke from nature

Start: 03 Dec 2020 00:24 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2020 00:25 GMT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - Britain's Prince Harry has suggested that the coronavirus pandemic is a rebuke from nature as he called for more action to tackle climate change. The prince spoke during a conversation about the environment with the chief executive of a streaming platform for climate documentaries.

