ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/BRAZIL

A Christmas light and sound show in Brazil's Sao Paulo

Start: 05 Dec 2020 20:45 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2020 21:45 GMT

SAO PAULO - São Paulo readies for a different Christmas celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic: one that allows locals to enjoy the spirit of this magical moment of the year safely. The Luminna Fest is a light and sound show with more than 150 illuminated sculptures on a kilometer-long track inside a local expo center that can be visited by car in about 25 minutes.

