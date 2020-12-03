ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE-PM-FISHING

French PM Castex visits a fishing port in Boulogne-sur-Mer

Start: 03 Dec 2020 07:27 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2020 07:51 GMT

BOULOGNE-SUR-MER - French Prime Minister Jean Castex visits a fishing port in Boulogne-sur-Mer and meets with fishing industry representatives to speak about Brexit.

SCHEDULE

0735GMT Castex arrives

0740GMT Castex visits fishing boat, exchanges with crew

0825GMT Castex meets with fishing industry reps

