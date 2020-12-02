ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Protests as court passes verdict on Prime Minister Prayuth

Start: 02 Dec 2020 09:30 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

LADPRAO INTERSECTION, BANGKOK, THAILAND - Anti-government protesters rally at the Ladprao Intersection demanding a conviction as the Thai Constitution Court judges are to pass verdict on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha over allegations he misused a state-owned home after his military retirement. If the court rules against Prayuth, he would be deemed unfit to continue as the country's leader.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - court starts

0900GMT - Protesters starts gathering

