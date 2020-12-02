ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/

HK court exterior as Joshua Wong sentenced on protest charges
Start: 02 Dec 2020 05:57 GMT
End: 02 Dec 2020 09:00 GMT
HONG KONG WEST KOWLOON MAGISTRATES COURT, HONG KONG, CHINA - Exterior of Hong Kong West Kowloon Magistrates Court as activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam are to be sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year’s anti-government protests.
SCHEDULE:
0630GMT - Sentencing expected to begin
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com