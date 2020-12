ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

WHO holds weekly live event

Start: 02 Dec 2020 15:00 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2020 16:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATION REASONS.

GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) holds weekly live event on social media. Speakers will Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19 and Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com