ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UN

United Nations holds two-day summit on coronavirus

Start: 03 Dec 2020 13:45 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2020 14:45 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - United Nations General Assembly members hold special two-day session dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

1400-1500GMT - Opening Segment

Statements by:

H.E. Mr. Volkan Bozkir, President of the General Assembly

H.E. Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations

H.E. Mr. Munir Akram, President of the Economic and Social Council

H.E. Mr. Jerry Matthews Matjila, President of the Security Council for

the month of December 2020

H.E. Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev, Chair of the Movement of NonAligned Countries

1500-0200GMT - General Debate

Details to follow

