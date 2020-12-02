ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UN

United Nations holds two-day summit on coronavirus
Start: 03 Dec 2020 13:45 GMT
End: 03 Dec 2020 14:45 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - United Nations General Assembly members hold special two-day session dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic.
SCHEDULE:
1400-1500GMT - Opening Segment
Statements by:
H.E. Mr. Volkan Bozkir, President of the General Assembly
H.E. Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations
H.E. Mr. Munir Akram, President of the Economic and Social Council
H.E. Mr. Jerry Matthews Matjila, President of the Security Council for
the month of December 2020
H.E. Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev, Chair of the Movement of NonAligned Countries
1500-0200GMT - General Debate
Details to follow
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UNTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Nations
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com