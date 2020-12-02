ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PRESSER

Technical briefing on UK approval of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine
Start: 02 Dec 2020 10:00 GMT
End: 02 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
LONDON – Chief Exec of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, Dr June Raine, Prof Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of Commission on Human Medicine Expert Working Group, and Prof Wei Shen Lim, Chair of Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, hold a technical briefing about UK approval of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com