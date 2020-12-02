ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIONTECH

BioNTech news conference on vaccine

Start: 02 Dec 2020 11:35 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2020 12:01 GMT

***EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS LIVE WILL BE INTERRUPTED BY 1155GMT BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON***

MAINZ – BioNTech holds a news conference after Britain approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine , jumping ahead of the United States and Europe to become the West's first country to formally endorse a jab it said should reach the most vulnerable people early next week.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NOE

Source: BIONTECH HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com