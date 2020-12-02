ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIONTECH

BioNTech news conference on vaccine
Start: 02 Dec 2020 11:35 GMT
End: 02 Dec 2020 12:01 GMT
***EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS LIVE WILL BE INTERRUPTED BY 1155GMT BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON***
MAINZ – BioNTech holds a news conference after Britain approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine , jumping ahead of the United States and Europe to become the West's first country to formally endorse a jab it said should reach the most vulnerable people early next week.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NOE
Source: BIONTECH HANDOUT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com