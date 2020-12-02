ADVISORY GERMANY-CRIME/CRASH

Trier memorial for five killed by car in pedestrian zone
Start: 02 Dec 2020 09:30 GMT
End: 02 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
TRIER – Memorial event including speech from Trier Mayor Wolfram Leibe to be held at the landmark Porta Nigra gate near the scene of yesterday’s attack by a man in Trier that left 5 people dead, including a 9-month-old baby.
