ADVISORY GERMANY-CRIME/CRASH

Trier memorial for five killed by car in pedestrian zone

Start: 02 Dec 2020 09:30 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

TRIER – Memorial event including speech from Trier Mayor Wolfram Leibe to be held at the landmark Porta Nigra gate near the scene of yesterday’s attack by a man in Trier that left 5 people dead, including a 9-month-old baby.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL/GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com