ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE-PM-CALAIS

French PM Castex visits Eurotunnel and Calais port

Start: 03 Dec 2020 10:00 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

CALAIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex visits the Eurotunnel and Calais port to look at installations relating to Brexit.

SCHEDULE

1015GMT Castex arrival at Eurotunnel

1020GMT Presentation of installations relating to Brexit

1110GMT Castex arrival at Calais port

1115GMT Exchanges with customs agents

