ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE-PM-CALAIS

French PM Castex visits Eurotunnel and Calais port
Start: 03 Dec 2020 10:00 GMT
End: 03 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
CALAIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex visits the Eurotunnel and Calais port to look at installations relating to Brexit.
SCHEDULE
1015GMT Castex arrival at Eurotunnel
1020GMT Presentation of installations relating to Brexit
1110GMT Castex arrival at Calais port
1115GMT Exchanges with customs agents
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com