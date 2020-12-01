ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ --TIME ONLY APPROX

Biden to introduce key members of economic team
Start: 01 Dec 2020 18:03 GMT
End: 01 Dec 2020 19:03 GMT
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will introduce key members of economic team including Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com